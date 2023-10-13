Peter Obi Will Betray Nigeria Like He Betrayed My In-Law – Onoh

Josef Onoh, the former Southeast spokesperson for President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 election campaigns has accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has accused of betraying his godfather, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, in his ‘inordinate’ quest for political positions.

Onoh made the accusation in response to a press conference held by Obi in Abuja, during which Obi asked President Tinubu to disclose his true identity and academic records.

Raising questions about the loyalty of the former Governor of Anambra State, the ex-campaign spokesperson described the Obi as a fair-weather politician who is only focused on his selfish ambitions.

However, he argued that Obi was merely seeking relevance, as his political influence was dwindling. He stated that Tinubu required no further introduction to Nigerians.

He accused the LP flagbearer of dumping APGA for selfish reasons after promising Ojukwu never to leave the party, adding that Obi is attempting to undermine the office of the President.

“I recall as you recited the oath of office of Governor of Anambra state, you mentioned multiple times ‘Federal Republic of Nigeria’, ‘President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’ and ‘Federal Government of Nigeria’, while he only directly mentioned ‘Anambra State’ once during his oath of office.”

He added that the Governor’s oath of office as contained in the Seventh Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as he Obi, quoted during his inauguration in March 2006, February 2007 and June 2007, is the same oath that says a Governor must exercise the authority vested in him so as not to impede or prejudice the authority lawfully vested in the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, so as not to endanger the continuance of the Federal Government in Nigeria.

“It goes on to state that a Governor must devote himself to the service and well-being of the people of Nigeria. So having served as a Governor you are fully aware of the constitution of Nigeria as you took more oaths of office than any other governor in the history of Nigeria, hence it has given you a Bureau de Change political shift mentality. As governor, you swore allegiance to the President and service of the people.

“Your Excellency sir, please permit me to re-introduce you to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed. A. Tinubu. Like you, he is versatile with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as he took the same oath of office of Governor as you did but unlike you, he did it twice, he remained consistent and committed to his party the Alliance for Democracy AD which he in 1999 was Lagos State Gubernatorial candidate which he won on 9 January 1999 and defeated the PDP candidate with overwhelming Popular votes of 841,732 against PDP’s 184,900.

“In September 2006 he was instrumental to the merger that gave birth to ACN which dissolved in 2013 and formed the Merger of Faction of Alliance for Democracy, Justice Party Advance Congress of Democrats and finally Merged into the All Progressives Congress the previous and current ruling party.

“Today, May I due to selective amnesia re-introduce Asiwaju Bola Ahmed. A. Tinubu to you, constitutionally he doesn’t need an introduction to Nigerians except you alone. President Bola Ahmed. A. Tinubu is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he’s our president, he’s your president, he has remained committed and consistent, he is committed to our party the APC, he respects and has remained loyal to Abdulkareem Adebisi Bamidele Akande one of the founding fathers of our party the APC and national chairman of the then AD that Mr President rode on to become Lagos State Governor.

“Unlike you that betrayed my brother-in-law, your political godfather and leader of APGA, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, (May his soul rest in peace).

“I recall how he told the good people of Anambra state to vote massively for you the then APGA candidate in the February 2010 election and then incumbent Governor of the state, because by doing so, they would be making him (Ojukwu) happy. He termed it ” My last wish”. And they honoured him by voting for you out of respect for him.”

“You swore in the presence of some privileged individuals of which I’m fully informed by Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu during his last days on earth that you will never leave APGA the party that made you everything you are, but immediately he passed away you didn’t waste time to jump ship and abandon same party you swore with the Holy Rosary you won’t abandon.

“Permit me to quote the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson: ‘Nothing is at last sacred but the integrity of your own mind.’ In the same vein, he said elsewhere, ‘No law can be sacred to me but that of my own nature.’

“Unfortunately, you have no integrity, your nature is never to be trusted, appearing more righteous than the pope while sowing the seeds of discord in a pious manner.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed. A. Tinubu is the 16th and current president of Nigeria, the needs no introduction while you’re the 16th defeated presidential candidate for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The facts are there, Go and verify,” Onoh tackled Obi.