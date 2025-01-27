Peter Obi: Why I’m Interested In Coalition Ahead Of 2027

Share

The 2023 Presidential candidate Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Monday said his interest in forming a formidable coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections is driven by a burning desire for a better country and citizenry.

The former Anambra State Governor, who made this assertion in Abuja on Monday, expressed concern about the socio-economic challenges facing the nation.

“I am not interested in any coalition for the purpose of taking power. It is about discussing Nigeria; how we care about securing Nigeria, care about the common people in the country and their education. That is the most important thing in Nigeria for now”, Obi declared.

He added, “The conversation has been on for a long time. It is now time for us to take action because you can see where it has brought us.

“For me, what is important is about the country. We must talk about the future of Nigeria. We abandoned the country and all we talk about now is power grabbing.

“We have seen that whatever happens in democracy affects the citizens.

“It affects their daily living and the future of their children. So, we must all now get involved to make it because we know that it’s not working in Nigeria (allegedly).

“The conversation has been on for a long time. It is now time for us to take action because you can see where it brought us. We now live in an insecure country. We now live in a country that is breeding poverty. People are suffering. So many people don’t know where the next meal will come from.”

On the perceived monetisation of politics, the philanthropist noted: “That is what we need to remove because what you are doing is that you are encouraging stealing of public money.

“Because if I steal it and use it to win the election, then I get all the power and everything, including immunity not to be prosecuted. So we must stop it. That is what (is) driving the stealing”.

