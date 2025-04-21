Peter Obi Visits Chukwu, Okala, Isiadinso’s Families

Share

A former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, on Saturday paid condolence visits to the families of three Nigerian football icons, late Chairman Christian Chukwu, Emmanuel Okala, and Christian Isiadinso.

Obi began his solemn pilgrimage in Enugu, where he visited the home of the late Chairman Christian Chukwu, a former Super Eagles captain and national team coach. There, he sympathised with the bereaved family, prayed for the peaceful repose of the football legend, and urged them to draw strength from the legacy Chukwu left behind. The gathering drew a host of Old Rangers teammates, who received Obi warmly and shared memories of their departed colleague.

Continuing the day’s tributes, Obi stopped by the residence of Emmanuel Okala, another revered member of the Green Eagles’ golden generation, to offer condolences over the recent losses that have rocked the Rangers fraternity. Obi’s message was one of shared grief and national appreciation for a generation that helped elevate Nigeria’s global football status.

The day’s journey concluded at Enugu-Ukwu in Anambra State, where Obi met with the family of Christian Isiadinso, another respected Rangers captain who also passed away recently. He offered his support, prayers, and words of encouragement, pledging to stand with the family in their moment of sorrow.

