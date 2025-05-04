Peter Obi Urges Lawful Conduct In VeryDarkMan Saga

Share

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over the recent arrest of social media activist Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), describing the incident as a troubling reflection of Nigeria’s growing disregard for due process and civil liberties.

In a strongly worded statement posted on his official X handle, Obi condemned the manner in which the arrest was executed.

While acknowledging that security agencies have the legal right to carry out arrests, he emphasized that such operations must be conducted in a civil, transparent, and lawful manner.

“The arrest of Martin Vincent Otse, though perhaps within the legal rights of security agencies, was carried out in a manner that left many Nigerians unsettled,” he said.

“The display of force, lacking in transparency and civility, closely resembled an abduction—a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements.”

Obi warned that such practices erode public trust in law enforcement and threaten national security.

“If Nigerians begin to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability,” he stated.

Referencing a troubling pattern of rights violations, Obi recalled similar incidents involving members of the judiciary.

“Even our esteemed judges—the last line of defence for justice—have suffered similar indignities. When those who interpret the law are treated with such disregard, how can ordinary citizens feel safe or protected under the law?” he questioned.

Obi also highlighted the potential economic consequences of such actions.

“At a time when investor confidence is already fragile, we must do all we can to avoid actions that tarnish institutions or undermine the trust of citizens and the international community,” he said.

He questioned whether a simple, lawful invitation could not have sufficed in handling the matter, stressing that a more civil approach could have spared the nation both embarrassment and economic repercussions.

Obi further expressed concern over reports of the controversial adoption of the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), describing it as part of a disturbing trend of coercion and suppression of youth voices.

“Nigeria’s youth should not feel coerced, silenced, or absorbed into political agendas that do not reflect their will. The oppression of young voices, whether through force, patronage, or intimidation, is a dangerous path that we must not normalize,” he warned.

He concluded with a strong call for a national recommitment to the principles of justice, human dignity, and institutional integrity.

“We must return to a Nigeria where justice is done and seen to be done—without theatrics or abuse. A country where youth can speak freely, judges can serve with dignity, and institutions act responsibly,” Obi stated.

Share