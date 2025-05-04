Peter Obi Urges Lawful Conduct In Verydarkman Saga

Share

Former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed deep concern over the recent arrest of social media activist, Martin Vincent Otse, popularly known as ‘VeryDarkMan (VDM)’, describing it as a troubling reflection of the nation’s current disregard for due process and civil liberties.

In a strongly worded statement shared via his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Obi condemned the manner in which the arrest was carried out, noting that although security agencies may operate within the law, their methods must remain civil, transparent, and lawful.

“The arrest of Martin Vincent Otse, though perhaps within the legal rights of security agencies, was carried out in a manner that left many Nigerians unsettled,” he said.

“The display of force, lacking in transparency and civility, closely resembled an abduction – a disturbing method that not only creates fear but also risks being mimicked by criminal elements.” Obi warned that such actions erode public trust in the security system and endanger national security.

“If Nigerians begin to struggle to distinguish between legitimate arrests and unlawful abductions, we will lose a vital layer of national security and accountability,” he added. Citing a disturbing trend, Obi recalled similar violations in recent years, including the treatment of members of the judiciary.

“Even our esteemed judges, the last line of defence for justice, have suffered similar indignities. When those who interpret the law are treated with such disregard, it is difficult to expect that ordinary citizens will feel protected under the law,” he stated.

He questioned whether a civil and lawful invitation could not have sufficed in addressing the matter involving Otse, suggesting that such a route would have spared the country embarrassment and economic fallout.

Obi also raised concerns over reports alleging the controversial abduction of the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), warning of a growing trend of coercion and suppression of youth voices.

Share