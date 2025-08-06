Peter Obi Urges FG To Prioritise Hunger, Not Airport Renovation

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has condemned the Federal Government’s approval of a ₦712.3 billion budget for the renovation of a single airport, calling it a gross misplacement of national priorities in the face of a worsening hunger crisis in Nigeria.

In a statement shared via his social media handles, Obi referenced a July 2025 warning by the United Nations that 34 million Nigerians are at risk of hunger, a figure also highlighted in major national newspapers on August 1.

He described the figure not as a cold statistic, but as a reflection of the dire reality faced by millions of Nigerians including “our parents, children, neighbours, and friends” who go to bed hungry and wake up without the hope of a meal.

Obi condemned the government’s decision to allocate a staggering ₦712 billion to airport renovation on the same day the hunger warning was reported, noting that such a move indicates a disturbing disregard for the country’s most urgent human needs.

“It is profoundly troubling that at a time when millions of Nigerians are facing the crushing burden of hunger, the Federal Government has chosen to approve a staggering ₦712.3 billion, not to feed its people, not to lift them out of hardship, and not to invest in their well-being, but to renovate an airport,” Obi said.

He questioned the rationale behind the new allocation, recalling that in 2013, Nigeria secured a $500 million loan from China Exim Bank, alongside counterpart funding, to upgrade five major international airports: Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Enugu.

He asked what could justify spending an even larger sum on a single airport just over a decade later.

Obi, citing economist and 2024 Nobel Laureate James A. Robinson, echoed the sentiment that countries like Nigeria “know what to do to prosper, but just can’t do it.”

He called for a radical shift in leadership focus, one that places the welfare of citizens above grandiose infrastructure projects.

“A government that builds grandiose infrastructure while its people starve is not building a nation, it is betraying one,” he said.

Obi urged the Federal Government to prioritise human development, particularly in the critical sectors of food security, healthcare, education, and the protection of lives and property.

“Development is about choices. National progress begins with the basics: human development, not with elite-driven projects,” he remarked.