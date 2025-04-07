Peter Obi Still Member Of LP- Obidient Coordinator

Share

The Interim National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Yunusa Tanko, has said the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi is a member of the party till further developments.

Tanko, a campaigner for the former Anambra State Governor in an interview on Channels Television, said Obi has not joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The LP chieftain was reacting to a claim by SDP’s 2023 flag bearer Adewole Adebayo, who said Obi and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar have begun talks to join SDP.

Tanko further added that the leaders of the Labour Party would make some positions clear to Nigerians in the coming days, especially in line with the Supreme Court’s judgment sacking Julius Abure as LP national chairman.

“As far as I am concerned, His Excellency, Peter Obi, is a member of the Labour Party. It remains so until there is any other thing that may come up.

“As I speak to you right now, there is going to be a meeting possibly within the week by the leaders of the party to make fundamental positions clear to everyone, and in line with the position of the Supreme Court ruling and that of course will put the whole matter to rest,” he stated.

