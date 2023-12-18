Peter Obi Replies Akpabio, Says When Uncommon People Talk, Common People Keep Quiet

Following the recent comment made by the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio that the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi did not win the presidential election in Lagos and Ebonyi States, the former Anambra State Governor has described the two-term governor of Akwa Ibom State as an uncommon person.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Akpabio claimed that the former Anambra State Governor rigged the 2023 presidential election in Lagos and Ebonyi States.

He said, “INEC must explain to us how you (Tinubu) would lose the election in Lagos during the presidential election. And Lagos was your base.

“In fact, one of the other explanations INEC will make to you is how you’ll win all the federal houses in Ebonyi States and we won the three Senate seats in Ebonyi State and they said you didn’t get 25 per cent.”

Reacting to Akpabio’s claims, Peter Obi while speaking on ‘Parallel Fact” said he does not deal with uncommon people, adding that he would rather keep quiet when uncommon people are talking.

He said, “The Senate President is an uncommon person, everything about him is uncommon. I don’t deal with uncommon people.

“I deal with common people…when uncommon people talk, common people keep quiet.

“I won the election not just in Lagos and Ebonyi, I won the elections in Nigeria. If not for Nigeria being an uncommon place we all know what happened.