Peter Obi Reacts To Plateau Killings, Says Mindless Act Of Terrorism

The former governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has expressed deep sadness over the recent killings in Plateau State.
New Telegraph had earlier reported that over 190 persons were confirmed dead following attacks by gunmen on several communities in Bokkos and Barikin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau.
READ ALSO:
- Obi Replies Tinubu, Says Nigeria Need To Attract Foreign Investors
- Obi: FG’s Implementation Of MDGs Left Nigerians Poorer
- Obi To Tinubu: Tell Nigerians How Much You Inherited
The economic expert stated that his thoughts are with the overstretched security agencies and the victims of these attacks.
He wrote: “After my sympathy visit to the Regent of Oba Community in Anambra State for the recent horrific killing of people in a nightclub in that community; plus the mindless act of terrorism that occurred on Christmas Day in Plateau State, where the death toll is now reportedly more than 100 with over 300 injured.
“With the saddening acts of violence that have occurred in Zamfara and Katsina States, where farmers were killed and several others kidnapped.
Obi also sent his condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones to these acts of violence, saying these are very challenging times for Nigeria.