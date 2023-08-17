Peter Obi Reacts To NAF Aircraft Crash In Niger

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election has reacted to the tragic death of Nigerian Airforce officers in an aeroplane crash in Niger State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the MI-171 helicopter of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) crashed in Niger State, killing at least thirty people.

The plane which took off from Kaduna on its way to Minna, the capital of the Niger state on Monday, August 14, 2023, crashed at the Chukuba, a village in the Shiroro LGA.

Speaking on the development, Peter Obi in a post via his verified X page, previously known as Twitter on Thursday, described the security situation in the country as embarrassing.

The former governor of Anambra State demanded a thorough investigation to determine what caused the catastrophe, which many Nigerians have bemoaned.

Obi posited that the appalling degree of insecurity in the nation has persisted in humiliating and costing valuable lives and property, with related financial implications

He further expressed his sympathy for the families of the slain soldiers and called for a full-scale investigation to unravel the cause of the crash as a way of preventing future occurrences.

He wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate crash of the Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission, near Chukuba Village in Niger State,” he said.

“My heart is with the families of the gallant soldiers who lost their lives in that incident. I also sincerely commiserate with the Nigerian Air Force over this painful incident and urge them and other security agencies not to be dispirited over the challenges but to see them as our path to achieving a safe and secure nation.

“I would also like to encourage a full-scale investigation to be carried out to unravel the cause of the crash as a way of preventing future occurrences.

“We will never give up on our nation. It is our greatest heritage in whose service all our sacrifices become noble acts,” Obi added.

