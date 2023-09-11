Peter Obi Reacts To Morocco Deadly Earthquake

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has expressed sorrow over the deaths of more than 2,000 people in Morocco.

New Telegraph had on Saturday, September 9 reported that a strong earthquake rocked the North African country on Friday night, causing terrified citizens to flee their homes in fear.

The 6.8-magnitude quake struck a mountainous area 72 kilometers (45 miles) southwest of tourist hotspot Marrakesh and was also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca, and Essaouira.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued via his verified X handle on Monday, Obi expressed shock by the sad news of the high-magnitude earthquake.

The former Governor of Anambra State asserted that the socio-economic contributions of Morocco to Africa are immeasurable.

He expressed sympathy for the government and the wonderful people of Morocco as a result of the tragic occurrence, stating that he understood their pain and imploring them not to lose heart.

He wrote: “I am shocked by the sad news of the high-magnitude earthquake which hit Morocco recently, and which, according to reports, has a death toll of over 2000 people. My heart goes out to the government and the great people of Morocco.

“The socio-economic contributions of Morocco to Africa are immeasurable. I remember when I paid a study visit to Morocco last year, the people warmly received me. I share in their pains and urge them not to be disheartened.

“I condole with the families of those who lost their lives to this sad incident. May God comfort the affected families, grant eternal rest to the dead, and grant quick recovery to the injured.”

