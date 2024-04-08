Peter Obi Reacts To Electricity Tariff Hike

The National Leader of the Labour Party (LP) and presidential candidate in the general elections of 2023, Peter Obi, on Sunday, reacted to the new electricity tariff hike.

The former governor of Anambra State said it is better to raise the price of electricity for the wealthy than the other way around.

It would be recalled that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) last week announced an increase in tariffs for Band A users.

In response to the development, Obi declared that this was the answer to Nigeria’s electrical problems.

He emphasised that it makes sense to raise tariffs for urban regions that can afford them.

“The solution is very simple (referring to electricity tariff hike), you can increase the tariff for those in areas where they can afford it.

“We must do a lot in power generation because it has taken so long. But we have to take into consideration that the majority of Nigerians are suffering.

“So we need to support people in those areas to be able to live and be able to produce something.

“When they start to produce something, we are pushing them out of poverty, and that’s where my theory of moving from consumption to production comes in”, he said.