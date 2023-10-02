Peter Obi Reacts As Soludo Renames Anambra Cargo Airport After Achebe

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 general election has applauded Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo for renaming the state’s International Passenger and Cargo Airport in honour of the late Nigerian author, Chinua Achebe, who left an indelible mark on the development of human civilization.

Governor Soludo at the Independence Day ceremony to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd anniversary renamed the airport in Awka and cited Achebe as an example of Africa’s unsung hero, not only to Anambra or Nigeria.

Reacting to the development in a statement released via X handle, Obi, former Governor of the state stated the action is a most wonderful and welcome development while emphasising that Achebe deserves all the distinction the state and country can confer.

Peter Obi noted that Soludo’s choice is consistent with the state government policy of naming public buildings after notable residents and Nigerian national heroes.

He wrote: “The renaming of the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport to Chinua Achebe International Airport, is a most delightful and welcome development. The late literary icon deserves all the honour that the state and the nation can bestow.

“Chinua Achebe’s towering stature as a global literary pioneer and icon is deserving of such recognition. I congratulate the Achebe Family for the bestowed honour and Kudos to the Governor of Anambra State, HE Prof. Charles Soludo, for the timely and fitting decision, which is consistent with extant best practices.

“This latest gesture is in line with the practice of the state government naming our public institutions after our heroes and outstanding citizens.

“Examples include the public arena named after the former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme Square; the Chukwuemeka Odumegu Ojukwu University, the State Library named after Prof. Kenneth Dike and the science block at CKC Onitsha named the Prof. Chike Obi Building.

The latest gesture is also consistent with Achebe’s exhortation that we must, of necessity, tell our own stories. By telling his own story so well, Achebe also told the Anambra and Nigerian stories, hence this most befitting memorial.”