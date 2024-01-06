Peter Obi Reacts As Funke Akindele’s Movie, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ Gross N1bn Box Office

Peter Obi, the former Anambra State governor and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election has said Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s most recent film, “A Tribe Called Judah,” depicts the struggles that less fortunate Nigerians face.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that “A Tribe Called Judah” is the first Nollywood film to gross more than N1 billion at the box office.

Speaking in a statement issued via his verified X page on Saturday, Obi said, “Is heartwarming to learn that ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ a movie by @funkeakindele, has achieved a record-breaking earning of N1 billion, in just 3 weeks of its release, thus marking a historic moment in our Nigerian movie industry.

“I congratulate Funke Akindele for achieving this feat which is a bold testament to her passion, hard work, and dedication in the movie industry.

“The latest movie touches on some of the complex challenges faced by the less privileged families in Nigeria, in their struggles for survival. It skillfully tells a story that appeals to its audience in a comic and entertaining delivery.”