Peter Obi React To Release Of 287 Abducted Kuriga Pupils

Peter Obi, the National leader of the Labour Party (LP) on Sunday reacted to the release of 287 school pupils of LEA school in Kuriga, Chikum Local Government Area of Kaduna State, who were abducted by terrorists on March 7.

Speaking on the successful rescue of the school children, the former governor of Anambra State said no Nigerian should ever be held captive or hostage anywhere in their fatherland.

Speaking via his verified Xhandle, Obi praised the Federal Government, the security services, and everyone else who put forth great effort to ensure that the children were freed from captivity and reunited with their families.

The economic expert Obi said that the news of their release is comforting to the country and their parents.

READ ALSO:

He said: “It is comforting to hear that 287 school children abducted in Kaduna have been released. It is hard to imagine the mental pain and trauma the children must have gone through at the hands of their abductors.

“The report of their release is however reassuring to the nation and their parents. I thank the government, the security agencies, and all those who made immense efforts to see that our children are released from captivity and reunited with their families.

“Efforts should also be made, not just to release many of our people in the different kidnappers dens across the country, but to end the scourge of insecurity completely.

“We must ensure that every Nigerian is safe in Nigeria, by not giving terrorists any operating space in our nation. No Nigerian should ever be a captive or hostage anywhere in his fatherland.

“I encourage every Nigerian, in the midst of these dark and fearful nights in our nation where danger seems to be lurking on every corner, to remain hopeful for the new dawn of a secure and safe nation the New Nigeria which is Possible.”