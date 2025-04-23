Peter Obi Pays Tribute To Late Pope Francis At Vatican

Share

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has joined global leaders at the Vatican to pay final respects to the late Pope Francis, describing the pontiff as a beacon of moral clarity and compassion in a troubled world.

Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday at the age of 88, is being mourned by millions across the globe. Obi, a Papal Knight and devout Catholic, travelled to Rome as part of the Nigerian delegation led by 93-year-old Francis Cardinal Arinze, to attend the solemn lying-in-state ceremony.

In a heartfelt tribute shared via his official X handle, Obi lauded the Pope’s enduring influence, describing him as “more than a pontiff” but a “moral light in a world darkened by inequality and indifference.”

“He lived for others, spoke for the voiceless, and reminded us all that leadership must be about lifting others, not self-exaltation,” Obi stated.

Obi, who is also a member of Scholars Occultantes, an international intellectual circle founded by Pope Francis during his time as Archbishop in Argentina, reflected on the profound impact of the Pope’s teachings and character.

“I was blessed to meet Pope Francis on three occasions. Each encounter left a lasting impression. He radiated peace and inspired faith, and his presence was a quiet yet powerful reminder of the divine responsibility that leadership entails,” Obi noted.

He further described the late pontiff’s humility as “infectious” and his vision as “deeply human,” emphasizing the need for today’s leaders—particularly across Africa—to draw inspiration from his life of service.

“Let this moment not just be one of mourning, but a call to lead with conscience, walk with the people, and govern with love,” he said.

Obi prayed that Pope Francis’ legacy would continue to guide those who seek to serve humanity with integrity and compassion.

