Peter Obi Pays Condolence Visit To Family Of Na’Abba

Peter Obi, one of the leading presidential candidates in the 2023 general election has visited the family of the late former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ghali Na’Abba to condole with family and residents of Kano State.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Na’Abba passed away on Wednesday, December 27 in a hospital in Abuja following a long-time illness.

Recall that Na’Abba served from 1999 until 2003 as the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) representative for the Kano Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Speaking on Saturday during his condolence visit to the late Speaker’s residence, Obi referred to the departed as a good gentleman who had given his life to ensure that the nation’s fledgling democracy was firmly established.

“The late politician was a great and good man who participated in the project of better Nigeria.

“As for the vacuum he left, we strive every day to fill the vacuum left by great men in Nigeria,” he said.

Eulogising Na’Abba, Obi said that he was a legislator who, while serving as Speaker of the National Assembly’s lower house, supported and championed legislative independence.

In addition, Obi supported Nigerians of all racial and religious backgrounds living together in harmony.