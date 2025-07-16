Peter Obi Pays Condolence Visit To Buhari’s Family

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, on Wednesday visited Daura, Katsina State, to offer his condolences to the family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

New Telegraph recalls that Buhari was buried on Tuesday, July 16 in Daura, according to Islamic rites, marking the end of a solemn national farewell to a leader who once steered Nigeria both as a military Head of State and as a democratically elected President.

His remains were interred at 5:50pm following a funeral prayer led by the Imam of the Central Mosque in Daura, Sheikh Salisu Rabiu.

In a final act of military honor, Army Generals and Service Chiefs carried Buhari’s coffin to the graveside, where a 21-gun salute echoed across Daura, closing the final chapter of his public life.