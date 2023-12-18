Peter Obi Opens Up On Threat To Life

Former Governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has alleged that he is being threatened for rejecting significant offers.

Speaking during an interview on X Space which was organized by “ParallelFacts” on Sunday, Obi maintained that he is willing to face any challenges that may come his way.

According to him, despite facing these alleged threats, he has no fear of death and remains committed to following the right path.

The Anambra-born economic technocrat, however, did not disclose the identity of the individuals or groups who made these offers to him.

“I can tell you the offers that I get today is mind-blowing. On the other way round, for refusing the offer, what they want to do to me is also very frightening. But I am ready to go through anything.

“As I keep telling people, when they say, ‘Peter you’re putting your life in danger’, if I die at sixty-something, I did not die a young person. Some people died in their twenties, thirties and forties.

“And I have kids who are now graduates and doing their own things. If I go today it’s fair enough; as long as I don’t deviate from these things that I said from the day I decided to get in government. I will always be on the right path,” he said.