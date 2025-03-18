Obi Opens TikTok Page, Seeks Followership

On Tuesday, the former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, announced he has opened a TikTok page.
Obi, an economic expert made this announcement via his verified X handle as he sought followership on the social media page.
Speaking on the development, Obi uploaded a video on the new TikTok page with moves to build a new Nigeria that is possible.
He said, “This is my official and only TikTok page. Kindly join me towards building a new Nigeria that is possible.”
New Telegraph recalls that TikTok which was established on September 2016, is a social media platform that offers users real, interesting, and fun videos that will make their day.
