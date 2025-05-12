Peter Obi Not Real Opposition – Sowore

Share

The Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on Sunday criticised the Labour Party (LP) and its 2023 flagbearer, Peter Obi, describing them as a short-term rental arrangement that cannot challenge Nigeria’s political status quo.

Sowore, who made the remarks during an interview on Channels Television, dismissed suggestions that Obi remains the most visible face of the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He reiterated his longstanding doubts about the political intent and impact of the former Anambra State governor.

Sowore further argued that Obi’s prominence in 2023 was largely the result of religious sentiment sparked by the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket.

The former presidential candidate argued that real opposition required mobilisation, resistance, and street action, all of which he claimed Obi had avoided.

Sowore also criticised the current crop of LP lawmakers, noting their growing alignment with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“But in terms of real opposition. I don’t know why anybody refers to Peter Obi as an opposition. He is not opposed to anything the government is doing. He didn’t organise his supporters to fight for the election victory he claimed.

“He said nothing when fuel prices were increased. He hasn’t done anything that an opposition figure typically does.

“My position in 2022 and 2023 is what is unfolding now — that contrary to the impression created that Peter Obi was opposed to the system and capable of challenging it, he is, in fact, incapable of doing so.

“I also said at the time that the Labour Party was a short rental — what they call Airbnb in America. You move in; you check out when your time expires.

“When they are done with Peter Obi, they’ll move the rental to someone else. Maybe Obi doesn’t want to move out now, rightly or wrongly, or maybe he’s staying for show.

“There was this whole debate around the Muslim-Muslim ticket, so Christians responded by saying, ‘If you want to Islamise Nigeria, we’ll Christianise it too’. And who was the most available Christian candidate?

“If you say you’re opposition, you must act like it. You had six million people vote for you — if you can’t put all of them on the streets, at least put 60,000 in Abuja and see how seriously the government will take you.

“You are the ones pouring cold water on protests because you don’t want real change — you just want to replace Tinubu’s group with your own group.

“Look at all the Labour Party people in the National Assembly — they’re not decamping back to where they came from. They’re decamping to the APC. That’s the point; these guys are not real. They weren’t real in 2023, and they won’t be in 2027.” he asserted.

