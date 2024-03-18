Peter Obi Names Nigeria Among Riskiest Nations To Live

The former governor of Anambra State and National Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has voiced his grave concern about the rising levels of insecurity in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Monday via his verified X Twitter, Obi cited startling figures to assert that over 7,000 Nigerians had been kidnapped in the previous year, with an increase of 700 in only the prior three weeks.

He said: “These figures, coupled with the constant reports of violent crimes and killings across the nation, paint a grim picture.

“Such a climate of fear and lawlessness undoubtedly places Nigeria among the world’s riskiest countries to live in.

“How can we attract foreign investors, or retain the confidence of local ones, when basic safety and security are not guaranteed?”