Peter Obi Mourns Party Supporter Who Died During Morning Exercise (Photo)

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Wednesday mourned the death of a supporter, Esther Obasi who died during her morning exercise.

Obi who took to his official Twitter handle to condole with the family of the deceased said Esther was a firm promoter of good governance and she had in every way supported the coming of a new Nigeria until death.

Sharing a photo of Esther, Obi wrote, “I am saddened by the painful news of the death of Mrs Esther Nnenna Obasi, who died while on her routine morning exercise, in Jos.

“Esther was a firm promoter of good governance. She strongly believed, supported, and looked forward to the coming of a New Nigeria.

“I sincerely condole with her family and friends, and all who mourn her. May God give everyone the fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss, and grant her eternal rest.”