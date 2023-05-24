New Telegraph

May 25, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Peter Obi Mourns…

Peter Obi Mourns Party Supporter Who Died During Morning Exercise (Photo)

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Wednesday mourned the death of a supporter, Esther Obasi who died during her morning exercise.

Obi who took to his official Twitter handle to condole with the family of the deceased said Esther was a firm promoter of good governance and she had in every way supported the coming of a new Nigeria until death.

Sharing a photo of Esther, Obi wrote, “I am saddened by the painful news of the death of Mrs Esther Nnenna Obasi, who died while on her routine morning exercise, in Jos.

“Esther was a firm promoter of good governance. She strongly believed, supported, and looked forward to the coming of a New Nigeria.

“I sincerely condole with her family and friends, and all who mourn her. May God give everyone the fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss, and grant her eternal rest.”

Post Views: 35
Tags:

Read Previous

Shell Unlocks $56.13m For Host Communities
Read Next

Murphy Afolabi: Nkechi Blessing Reacts To Adunni Ade’s Debt Claims

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023