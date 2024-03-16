Peter Obi Mourns Olubadan, Says He Was A True Nigerian

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has mourned the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Mohood Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.

Condoling with the family members, People of Ibadan and the Oyo State Government, Obi via his verified X handle on Saturday described the late monarch as a honourable Nigerian who remained committed to building a better nation for all.

The former Anambra State Governor said the death of the late Olubadan has created a vacuum, not just in Ibadanland, but in the entire country.

He wrote: “I am saddened by the reports of the passing on of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II. He was a true Nigerian who remained committed to building a better nation for all Nigerians.

“He served the nation as a legislator and made immense contributions to the development of the nation. His death has created a painful void, not just in Ibadanland, but in the entire nation.

“I sincerely condole with the entire Balogun family, the government and the people of Ibadan land and Oyo State over this sad loss, while praying God to grant them, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear this sad irreplaceable loss.

“May God grant him eternal rest in His Kingdom.”