Peter Obi Mourns Mr Ibu, Says Death Huge Loss To Nigeria

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election has expressed his sorrow over the sudden demise of celebrated Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that Mr Ibu died on Saturday, March 2, at the age of 62 at a hospital in Lagos.

He died months after he carried out another surgery on his left knee which was later amputated.

Reacting to the tragic demise of the renowned actor, Obi via his X page expressed how much the entertainment business and Nigeria had lost with Mr Ibu’s passing.

READ ALSO:

“Just as I tweeted my condolence on the death of Nollywood actor Sisi Quadri, a lot of people, through my comments section, called my attention to the death of veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr Ibu.

“His death is very saddening. He was one legendary comic actor who embodied laughter, exuded joy, and spread happiness. When sadly he fell ill, we all prayed for his quick recovery and hoped he would bounce back in good health.

“His death is a huge loss, not just to the entertainment industry, but to the nation. Those artists who lighten the mood of the nation also perform a great task of helping us all weather the dark storms of life.

“On behalf of my family, I commiserate with his bereaved family, the Actors Guild of Nigeria, who just lost two legendary actors within a few days, and the entire Nollywood family. We share the pains of his death but are comforted by the cherished moments of joy and happiness he left behind.

“May God who called him home grant him eternal rest and grant his family, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss. Rest in Peace Mr Ibu!” Obi Wrote.