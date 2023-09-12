Peter Obi Mourns Late Pa Akintola Williams

Former governor of Anambra State and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi on Tuesday reacted to the passing of eminent Nigerian accountant, Chief Akintola Williams.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the iconic accountant passed away on Monday, September 11 at the age of 104.

Reacting to his demise, Obi said that Pa Akintol mentored many young minds to become professional accountants. The entire nation will miss him. As he goes home to his maker, may God grant him eternal rest and grant his immediate family, and all of us in Nigeria, the fortitude to bear his loss. “

Obi, in a condolence message shared via his official X page, formerly known as Twitter said: “On behalf of my family, I commiserate with the family of Late Pa Akintola Williams who has just passed unto glory.

“I thank God for his long, productive and fruitful life, and for the great legacies he left behind in the field of accounting as well as his visible contributions to the economy.

“As Nigeria’s father of accounting, Pa Akintola Williams played a very significant role in the building of the accounting profession in the country and contributed to the development of our nation’s financial sector.

