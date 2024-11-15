Peter Obi Mourns Late Justice Ogwuegbu

Share

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has described Late Justice Emmanuel Ogwuegbu as a man of truth, justice and fairness.

Peter Obi noted that as Justice of the Supreme Court, Ogwuegbu displayed unwavering commitment to justice, steadfast dedication to truth and defense of the rule of law.

In his condolence message on Thursday, the former Governor of Anambra State called on judiciary officers to imitate the former Supreme Court justice.

“I have just received the sad news of the passing of Justice Emmanuel Ogwuegbu, a former Supreme Court Justice whose legacy of truth, justice, and fairness is celebrated nationwide.

“Justice Ogwuegbu’s long records in the Judiciary, 11 years of which were in the Supreme Court, say a lot about his professional prowess.

“Remarkably on display during his tenure was an unwavering commitment to justice, steadfast dedication to truth, and defense of the rule of law.

“Justice Ogwuegbu’s legacy is especially significant in a time when the judiciary, like our politics, faces unprecedented challenges, with justice often appearing transactional rather than the refuge of the common man.

“He was a beacon of integrity, ensuring fairness for all, irrespective of status,” Obi said.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of late Justice Ogwuegbu‘s soul.

“As we mourn his passing, we take comfort in the enduring mark he left on our judiciary. His dedication to justice, fairness, and truth will remain a guiding light.

“I respectfully encourage those in the judiciary today to uphold the same standards of honor and integrity.

“On behalf of my family and the Obidient family, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Ogwuegbu family and the entire legal community.

“May God grant them, and all of us, the strength to bear this loss, and may He grant Justice Ogwuegbu eternal peace. May God continue to protect and bless his family always,” Obi prayed.

