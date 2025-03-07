Peter Obi Mourns Doyin Okupe

Share

The former Governor of Anambra State and Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has joined other political leaders to mourn the passing of Doyin Okupe.

In a statement issued on his X handle on Friday, Obi revealed he received the passing of Okupe with great shock and sadness, noting that his death is a profound loss not only to his family and loved ones but to all of us.

Obi also urged members of the Obidient Movement and other groups to pray for the eternal repose of Dr. Okupe’s soul and to remember his family during these trying times.

The economist prayed that God Almighty who called him home, grant him eternal rest and grant his family and all of us, the fortitude to bear this sad and irreplaceable loss.

“With great sadness this morning, I received the shocking news of the death of my dear elder brother, Dr. Doyin Okupe. On behalf of the family and the Obidient family, I sincerely mourn his passing.

“Dr. Okupe was an active figure in the nation’s political space and a man who desired a better Nigeria.

“His death is a profound loss – not only to his family and loved ones but to all of us.

“I would therefore like to urge members of the Obidient Movement and other groups to pray for the eternal repose of Dr. Okupe’s soul and to remember his family during these trying times.

“May God Almighty, who called him home, grant him eternal rest and grant his family, and all of us, the fortitude to bear this sad and irreplaceable loss.“ the statement reads

