Peter Obi Mourn Late Prof. Shehu

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has reacted to the passing of Emeritus Professor and Board Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Virology, Umar Shehu.

Umar, 92, passed away at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, following a brief illness.

Reacting to his passing in a statement issued via his X, Obi expressed sadness while highlighting the significant contributions Shehu made to the health and education fields.

The former governor of Anambra State prayed that God would grant Shehu eternal rest while expressing his condolences to his family and the people of Borno state.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: “I have just read the sad news of the passing on of Professor Umaru Shehu, an Emeritus Professor of Medicine and Former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, from 1978 to 1980.

He made immense contributions to our governance, health and education sectors.

“I sincerely commiserate with his family, the government and the people of Borno State, where he hails from; the Borno Elders Forum, which he co-founded, and the Kanem Borno Historical and Cultural Foundation, which, according to reports, he founded.

As he goes back to his maker, God Almighty, may He forgive his sins, grant him eternal rest; and grant his family, and all who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his loss.”