Peter Obi, Mohbad, Asake among top google searches in 2023

Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, the late rapper and songwriter, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, also known as Mohbad, were among the top searches on Google in 2023. According to the top ranking search engine, Iphone 15, Tecno Spark 10 Pro, and Tecno Camon 20 also formed part of the top most searched phones by Nigerians on Google in 2023. A result of the Google findings in 2023 revealed that Tecno Spark 10, Infinix Hot 30i, Redmi Note 12, Itel A70, Itel P40, Infinix Note 30 Pro, and Infinix Smart 8 also made the list of top ten most searched smartphones on google in 2023.

Google, yesterday, unveiled the findings of its 2023 Year in Search for Nigeria, showcasing the most popular searches, notable individuals, actors, musicians, topics, questions, and other subjects that captured Nigerians’ attention throughout the year. Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches to see, learn, and do. According to the platform, in Nigeria, this year’s results show a heightened interest in lifestyle, local politics, and notable personalities such as Moyo Lawal, Peter Obi and Oladipupo Oladimeji, aka Oladips, who topped the trending people’s list for 2023. Significantly moving up to first place in 2023’s top trending musicians category is Asake, followed closely by singer Khaid and rapper Shallipopi, with Asake’s song “Lonely at the top” also topping the search list of trending songs.

Nigerians were evidently interested in entertainment this year as can be reflected in the search for “Gangs of Lagos”, “Shanty town,” and “Soso lyrics”, all of which topped the movies, video series and lyrics categories respectively. Singer Mohbad. Yoruba actor, Murphy Afolabi and actor and film producer, Saint Obi, all of whom passed this year, topped the search list for loss, with Mohbad also topping the category for the most searched Nigerian news topic in 2023. Other top-searched questions like “Who is the winner of the 2023 presidential election?”, “What is fuel subsidy?”, showed how concerned Nigerians were with the political and economic affairs of the country and how Google Search was used to learn more about their interests in 2023.