Share

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Tuesday sarcastically commended President Bola Tinubu, saying the Nigerian leader is delivering exactly what he promised during his campaign.

This was as the former Governor of Anambra State lauded President Tinubu to continue the legacy of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during an interview on Arise TV, Obi said Tinubu had made it clear that his administration would pick up from where Buhari stopped, and by all indications, he is keeping that promise.

“He [Tinubu] is doing well because what he promised people is exactly what he is doing; that he would start and continue from where the previous government stopped.”

READ ALSO:

Obi further mocked the administration’s economic policies, pointing to the sharp depreciation of the naira and rising cost of living.

“Someone who met the dollar at 300 to 400, and now it is 1,500, he has done fantastic.”

The former Anambra State governor argued that Nigeria’s economic crisis could be reversed under a competent and compassionate leader.

He also criticized the lack of communication from the presidency, vowing that if he were in office, he would address the nation at least once every month.

As economic conditions worsen, Obi insists that Nigeria needs leadership that is capable of addressing the challenges head-on, rather than repeating past mistakes.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

