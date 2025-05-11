2027: Obi, El-Rufai Meet In US, Spark Political Speculation

Share

Peter Obi, former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, on Sunday, met with the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, in the United States (US) at the ongoing 11th Annual Cambridge Africa Together Conference (ATC).

Sunday Telegraph reports that El-Rufai, one of the speakers at the event, appeared engaged in deep conversation with Obi at St. John’s College, University of Cambridge.

While the content of their discussion remains undisclosed, the moment has sparked significant interest in Nigeria’s political circles.

Their meeting comes at a time of heightened political activity. Both Obi and El-Rufai have emerged as influential voices shaping Nigeria’s opposition landscape.

Recall that El-Rufai recently defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and is reportedly aligned with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Together, the trio has played central roles in the announcement of a broad opposition coalition, signalling a strategic alignment ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Cambridge Africa Together Conference is an annual gathering of African leaders, academics, and innovators, designed to address pressing continental issues and promote dialogue.

This year’s conference, held at the University of Cambridge, attracted participants from across Africa and the diaspora.

El-Rufai’s role as a speaker highlights his ongoing engagement with global policy platforms.

Obi, a frequent presence at academic and civic engagements, attended the event as part of his international advocacy on governance and development.

Photos of the two leaders in discussion quickly circulated online, with many Nigerians interpreting the meeting as a signal of deepening opposition collaboration.

Some political analysts suggest that the encounter may be part of wider consultations aimed at unifying the opposition ahead of the next presidential election.

Although neither Obi nor El-Rufai has commented publicly on the meeting, their growing alignment with Atiku Abubakar and other key figures underscores the likelihood of a consolidated political front in the near future.

With the 2027 elections on the horizon, the informal meeting between Peter Obi and Nasir El-Rufai adds to the narrative of a reshaped opposition.

While the full implications remain to be seen, political observers agree that such alliances may significantly alter the balance of power in Nigeria’s democratic landscape.

