Peter Obi Leaves Labour Party, Declares For ADC

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, alongside several prominent political leaders from the South-East geopolitical zone, has formally declared for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The declaration was made on Wednesday in Enugu, the Enugu State capital, where the leaders converged after what they described as months of wide-ranging consultations.

According to them, the decision to align with the ADC was taken as part of a broader strategy to work with opposition leaders across the country to “rescue Nigeria from the poor governance of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Speaking at the event, Peter Obi said the move to the ADC marks the beginning of a collective journey aimed at repositioning the country and offering Nigerians a credible alternative to the ruling party.

“This is the start of a journey to rescue Nigeria,” Obi said, stressing the need for unity among opposition forces to address the country’s governance challenges.

Several notable political figures from the South-East were present at the declaration, including former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; Senators Ben Obi, Victor Umeh, Tony Nwoye and Gilbert Nnaji; Chief Onyema Ugochukwu; Enyinnya Abaribe; and former Ebonyi State Governor, Senator Sam Egwu, alongside other serving and former senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Also in attendance were national leaders of the ADC and other opposition figures from across the country, including former Senate President and National Chairman of the ADC, Senator David Mark; former Sokoto State Governor, Senator Aminu Tambuwal; former governors from the South-East; and other party chieftains.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to building a strong opposition platform capable of providing effective leadership and good governance for Nigeria.