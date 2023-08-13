Peter Obi Laments State Of The Nation, Says Nigerians Deserve Better Governance

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi on Sunday lamented the state of the country, saying Nigerians deserve better governance.

Addressing members of the party in Lagos during the inauguration of the local government caretaker committee executives, he stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress APC has mismanaged the country.

According to the former Anambra State governor, the Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government has done very little to ameliorate the sufferings of the Nigerian masses.

“Nigerians deserve better than what they currently getting from the government. Their lots have not been well catered for by the current government but I say hope is on the way.

“We have a situation where all the economic indices are going in the negative direction, ” he said.

He also used the occasion to reiterate his campaign promise of turning the country into a producing one away from the current mode which he described as consumptive.