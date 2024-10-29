Peter Obi Knocks Borno Speaker Amid Call For New Aircraft For Shettima

Share

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi has berated the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkareem Lawan over his demand for a new aircraft for Vice President Kashim Shettima.

Obi who lambasted the Borno Speaker in a statement via his verified X handle on Tuesday said it is insensitive for anyone to demand a new aircraft for Shettima following the recent incident in the United States (US).

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that Lawan claimed that Shettima’s life ‘is at risk due to the faulty presidential aircraft, therefore called for a new aircraft to replace the previous one.

Reacting to his call, the economic expert said the Borno Speaker was unconcerned about the prevailing economic hardship confronting Nigerians.

He further said that Nigeria is among one of the eleven worst-governed African nations in the last 10 years.

“We are also among the 20 most hungry nations in the world, with our people facing worsening mass poverty, extreme hunger and starvation.

“Our nation remains the poverty capital of the world, with our per capita income crashing further from $1700 in 2023 to $1109 this year.

“Are these not the issues that should be prioritized by committed leaders?” he stated

