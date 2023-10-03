Peter Obi Hero Of Modern Nigeria’s Democracy – MASSOB

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has described Mr Peter Obi as the hero of modern Nigerian democracy.

MASSOB in a press statement signed by its leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu said that Obi is the man that refuses to be part of the old order that ceaselessly keeps Nigeria in subjective bondage.

The group said that the 63rd independence anniversary is the worst in the country’s history, stressing that impunity and illegality were in control of the just concluded 2023 election.

MASSOB said that Obi is the modern Nigerian leader who woke up the youths of Nigeria to face the reality of their stolen future.

“The imposition of Alhaji Ahmed Bola TInubu as Nigeria’s president has grossly exposed inefficiencies, unworthiness and irresponsibilities of the dignity, integrity, honour and professionalism bestowed on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Department of State Security Services (DSS) and Nigeria Judicial Commission (NJC) for willingly and consciously allowing impunity to sit in Aso Villa as president,” MASSOB said.

MASSOB said that Obi is the man holding Nigeria together in a temporal peaceful atmosphere right now because he truly came to help his people, stressing that Obi went all out against all political odds in Nigeria

“He won in Aso Rock Polling Unit, won all the Army Barracks Polling Units and Police Polling Units including other military and Police bases and academies in Nigeria. He is the only man who got a 25% Vote in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. He won the 2023 Presidential Election.

“Mr Peter Obi ran the cleanest and fairest election in Nigeria without bribing or giving out money to buy votes. He stood his ground and kept calm, even when his mandate was stolen.

“Mr Peter Obi prevented having a chaotic country when his mandate was stolen. He refuses to collect money to let go of the court case. In the beginning, he was written off, many did not expect him to have such political records in the history of Nigeria.”

Madu said that though MASSOB does not believe in the Nigeria state because of her foundation which he alleged is fraudulent, it cannot fail to describe Obi as the modern politician in Nigeria with the people at heart.