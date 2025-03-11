Peter Obi, Gbadebo Visit Doyin Okupe’s Home

Share

The former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, alongside former gubernatorial candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, have visited the family of late former Presidential Spokesman, Dr. Doyin Okupe.

He disclosed the visit in a post on his official X handle. Obi said he visited the family to offer his heartfelt condolences.

The post reads: “Following the sad news of the death of my dear elder brother, late Dr Doyin Okupe and my earlier tweet today, I visited his family this evening to offer my heartfelt condolences.

“I assured them that we will stand by them during this difficult time. While no one can question God’s will, we must continue to support and stand by one another, especially in time of grief.

“Once again, may Almighty God grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss, and may the soul of Dr. Doyin Okupe rest in perfect peace.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

