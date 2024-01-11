Peter Obi, Edeoga Greatest Casualties Of 2023 Nigeria’s Electoral Fraud –LP

The Labour Party (LP) said its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi, and its Enugu State governorship candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, were the greatest casualties in last year’s electoral fraud in Nigeria. LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, who spoke in Abuja yesterday, when he received Edeoga on a ‘Thank You’ visit at the party’s national secretariat, said the party was robbed of victory both in the presidential and Enugu governorship elections.

Abure in a statement by the LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, blamed the party’s misfortune on lack of electoral re- form, and disclosed that it informed the decision to set up a committee on electoral reform. “It is very clear that they robbed us of that election. It was done in collusion with INEC officials and PDP government in Enugu State. The whole world is aware of it,” he stated.

The Chairman announced Edeoga’s appointment into the committee, adding: “We believe that the starting point is to be- gin early enough with the pursuit of electoral reform because we saw all the antics that played out between the National Assembly and the presidency in the past electoral reform.” He expressed the belief that the only people that can pursue electoral reforms are those who were victims of the process.

Edeoga, who said that he was yet to come to terms with the Supreme Court judgement on Enugu State election, called on the LP to support electoral reform.