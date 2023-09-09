Peter Obi Donates N50m To Church In Anambra

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the foundation-laying of the Department of Midwifery & Public Health Nursing at the Millennium College of Nursing Sciences of the Diocese of Awka (Anglican Communion) by donating N10 million.

The former governor of Anambra State made the donation on Saturday, September 9, 2023, during the ceremony held on the premises of the church in Akwa.

Speaking at the event, the former presidential candidate pledged to be involved in the project all the way through thanks to his planned giving.

The Faith Specialist Hospital, where the College is located had earlier received a sum of N40 million donation from Obi which aims to strengthen the Diocese’s overall measures for improving its healthcare facilities.

Speaking further, Obi noted that he was inspired to make this donation because he thinks that access to healthcare is one of the most important social demands.

READ ALSO:

He encouraged the support of institutions like the Church in their ongoing efforts to develop these vital areas.

Obi claimed that his desire to help sprang from his realisation that these facilities benefited the entire state’s population, not just the bishop and his priests. He expressed his devotion to the endeavour and even stated that he intended to use his connections to enlist the financial support of his friends.

The Anglican Bishop of Awka and the Archbishop of Niger Province, Dr. Alexander Ibezim, commended Peter Obi for consistently demonstrating his commitment to the welfare of the masses.

He highlighted Obi’s prior achievements in Anambra State as examples of actions that other leaders should imitate when genuinely committed to serving the people, such as the return of schools to the Church, massive financial support for the schools, as well as significant financial support for healthcare.

In elucidating the significance of Obi’s contributions to society, the cleric, referring to him as “the builder of both individuals and institutions,” emphasized how his investments in education and healthcare dramatically transformed the landscape of these vital sectors within the state.