Peter Obi Describes ‘Miracle Credit Alerts’ As Theft

The 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has dismissed claims by individuals who usually say they “Miraculously” received credit alerts after praying, labeling the act as theft.

Obi who spoke on “Honest Bunch” podcast co-hosted by Nedu and Husband Material suggested that anyone making such claims should be arrested.

He highlighted that true blessings come from hard work and productivity.

“God can bless handiwork, productivity, and industry. But He cannot bless someone who is sleeping.

“Anybody who says he got an alert from praying should be arrested. You have stolen somebody’s money.”

This statement challenges a common narrative in some Nigerian churches, where worshippers testify to receiving unexplained financial blessings.

In the same interview, Obi spoke on the issue of corruption, suggesting that gender plays a role in ethical governance.

He argued that women tend to be less corrupt than men, attributing this to their family-centered outlook and commitment to societal welfare.

Drawing from his tenure as governor of Anambra State, Obi shared his experience of appointing women to critical positions.

Such appointments include Chief of Staff and commissioners for Education and Planning.

He noted further that women’s dedication to family and societal improvement made them effective and ethical leaders.

“Women are less corrupt. They are not as corrupt as men.

“And because they have families, they are more determined to see things work,” he remarked.

Also he advocates for increased female participation in governance as a means of fostering integrity and reducing corruption.

