Peter Obi Decries Rising Kidnappings, Killings In Nigeria

Former governor of Anambra State and 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has decried the increasing cases of kidnapping and killings across Nigeria.

Obi who spoke via his verified X handle on Thursday lamented the growing insecurity, which has disrupted various sectors of the nation’s economy and development.

Reflecting on recent incidents, Obi referred to the tragic killing of the Manager of the College of Nursing Sciences, Ihiala, and the kidnapping of two Reverend Sisters in Anambra State, a principal and a teacher contributing to education in rural areas.

The former governor emphasized that these acts of violence are not only devastating but also undermine the sacrifices made by Nigerians in critical sectors such as agriculture, health, and education.

“No one is currently spared from the dangerous wind of kidnappings and killings blowing through many parts of the nation, he said.

He further envisaged broader implications of insecurity, from farmers being driven out of their farmlands to educators and health workers being targeted in schools and villages.

Obi also questioned the unreported cases of violence, stating “If the reported cases of kidnapping and killings are this much, then how many go unreported?”

He appealed to the government to deploy all security resources to address the menace and ensure the safe rescue of those held in captivity.

Obi also sent a direct message to criminals urging them to abandon their evil ways.

“We must not burn down our only nation with terror and violence.”

He called on Nigerians to collectively support efforts to restore peace and security in the country.

