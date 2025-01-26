Peter Obi Decries Rising Fuel Tanker Explosions

Share

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has expressed grave concern over the alarming frequency of fuel tanker explosions in Nigeria, following another tragic incident in Enugu State that claimed 15 lives.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Enugu’s explosion, which occurred exactly one week after a similar incident in Niger State killed nearly 100 people, marks the third such accident this month.

Reacting to the incessant incident, Obi lamented the devastating loss of lives and properties, emphasizing the urgent need for decisive action to address these recurring tragedies.

Speaking in a statement issued on Sunday via his verified X handle, the former Anambra State governor described the increasing frequency of these incidents as deeply concerning.

He stressed the need for a national commitment to prioritizing the safety and security of citizens.

He called for measures to mitigate such disasters, including fixing deteriorating roads to reduce accidents caused by bad road conditions, Implementing stricter measures to regulate the transportation of hazardous materials and raising awareness on protocols to observe around accident scenes to prevent escalation.

“My heart goes out to the families devastated by the loss of their loved ones in this terrible accident.

“I also sympathize with the government and people of Enugu State over this tragic occurrence.

“May God grant eternal rest to the dead and quick recovery to the injured.

May we all find the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss,” he said.

Obi reiterated the need for collaborative efforts from the government, private sector, and citizens to prevent future tragedies and safeguard lives and property.

