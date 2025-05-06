Peter Obi Decries Poor JAMB Results

Share

Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general election and former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has raised alarm over the state of Nigeria’s education sector following the release of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

In a statement shared via his verified social media handle, Obi described the results as a glaring reflection of the country’s deteriorating education system.

According to data released by JAMB, 1,955,069 candidates sat for the 2025 UTME. Of this figure, only about 420,000 candidates scored above 200, while over 1.5 million failed to meet the 200-mark threshold.

“This means that over 78% of the total candidates failed to meet the 200-mark threshold—a reflection of the deep-rooted challenges in our educational system,” Obi lamented.

He attributed the dismal performance to decades of neglect and chronic underfunding of the education sector, emphasizing the urgent need to reposition education as the cornerstone of national development.

“The latest JAMB results once again highlight the consequences of underinvestment in education, a sector that should be central to our national development strategy,” he said.

Obi compared Nigeria’s current education statistics to those of countries with stronger educational outcomes. He noted that Nigeria’s entire university enrollment stands at about 2 million students, while Bangladesh’s National University alone has over 3.4 million students — despite the country having just 75% of Nigeria’s population.

“Bangladesh, which once lagged behind Nigeria in virtually every measurable development index, now surpasses us in key areas, including the Human Development Index (HDI),” he added.

Citing Turkey as another example, Obi said the country, with a population of approximately 87.7 million, has over 7 million university students — more than three times Nigeria’s entire university enrollment.

He reiterated his long-standing position that education should be treated as a strategic investment, not just a social service.

“Education is the most critical driver of national development and the most powerful tool for lifting people out of poverty,” Obi stressed. “We must invest aggressively in education at all levels if we are serious about building a prosperous, secure, and equitable Nigeria.”

Obi’s remarks come amid growing calls from stakeholders for urgent reforms, increased funding, and a holistic overhaul of Nigeria’s education system to align with global standards and prepare young Nigerians for a competitive future.

