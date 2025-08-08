Peter Obi Decries JAMB Bottlenecks, Urges Compassionate Response

The former Governor of Anambra State and 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has called on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to adopt a more transparent and humane approach in handling its services, especially those affecting Nigerian students.

Obi made this appeal after a recent stop in Amawbia, Anambra State, where he encountered a large crowd of students struggling to access basic services at the JAMB office.

According to him, many of the students were there to process changes to their course and institution choices—services that are typically handled at JAMB-designated CBT centres.

However, he was disheartened to learn that most of the CBT centres had stopped offering the service. Further findings revealed that out of 28 accredited CBT centres in Anambra State, 17 had been blacklisted, with many reportedly not informed of the specific reasons, except that they were “under investigation.”

“The consequences are far-reaching,” Obi noted. “Students are now forced to travel long distances from remote parts of the state, with some making up to five unsuccessful trips to the JAMB office.”

Obi also decried the sharp increase in service costs, stating that a process that normally costs ₦1,500 now attracts fees of up to ₦15,000 at the state office—some of which are unofficial.

He warned that many students are at risk of missing admission opportunities, as several universities have already begun their post-UTME screenings.

“This is a time of economic hardship, growing insecurity, and massive youth unemployment. We should not compound the challenges our young people already face,” he said.

While acknowledging that JAMB may have legitimate reasons for blacklisting certain centres, Obi urged the board to adopt a more compassionate and transparent process. He suggested allowing affected centres to resume operations under strict supervision while investigations continue.

“Education remains the hope of our nation. Bureaucratic bottlenecks must not derail the aspirations of our youths,” he concluded.