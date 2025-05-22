Peter Obi Debunks Rome Meeting Rumours With Tinubu

Share

2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has strongly denied claims that he held a private meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a recent visit to Rome, describing the allegations as “baseless, malicious, and entirely false.”

In a statement posted Thursday on his official X handle, Obi decried what he described as a growing blackmail campaign aimed at discrediting him with fabricated stories, including false accusations regarding his alleged involvement in a ₦225 billion debt crisis with Fidelity Bank.

“Even my solemn spiritual trip to Rome has been twisted into yet another blackmail campaign by merchants paid ostensibly to propagate anything negative against Obi,” he lamented.

READ ALSO:

Obi explained that his visit to Rome was purely for spiritual purposes, including attending the lying-in-state and inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV.

He clarified that his only encounter with President Tinubu lasted less than a minute and occurred by coincidence at St. Peter’s Basilica.

“Let me categorically state that I have never sought an audience with, nor met, President Tinubu since he assumed office, except a one-minute meeting at the arena of Saint Peter’s Basilica, Rome… where I was seated behind, and had to respectfully greet him and other dignitaries,” he wrote.

Obi noted that he traveled to Rome on May 9 for the funeral of Pope Francis and left immediately afterward for London, before returning to Nigeria—contrary to online insinuations of a secret political meeting.

Obi also addressed claims that he owns Fidelity Bank, the institution at the center of the alleged ₦225 billion debt controversy.

He described such assertions as a “deliberate falsehood” designed to cause confusion and damage reputations.

“For the record, I do not [own Fidelity Bank]. Throughout my career, I have served as Chairman/Director of three banks/financial institutions, of which Fidelity is one. Fidelity has over 500,000 shareholders, none of whom hold a majority stake,” he clarified.

He accused his detractors of spreading disinformation in order to “cause needless distress” to hardworking Nigerians, including those who have invested in the bank.

Obi further offered a spiritual reflection, expressing forgiveness toward his critics and praying that they develop “the virtues of gratitude and understanding.”

“We came here with nothing and will go with nothing. They cannot profit from their evil ways,” he noted.

Share