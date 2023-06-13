New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Peter Obi Congratulates…

Peter Obi Congratulates Hilda Baci As Guinness World Record Holder

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has congratulated chef Hilda Bassey Effiong, popularly known as Hilda Baci, following her certification as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

New Telegraph has earlier reported that Guinness World Record on Tuesday officially certified Hilda as the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Peter Obi said Hilda has carved her “name in the golden books of history and has brought great honour to our nation.”

He also said millions of people worldwide are now inspired by Hilda’s new feat.

He wrote, “Congratulations to you Hilda Baci @hildabacicooks on breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

“You believed in your vision, you persevered till the end, and you have now carved your name in the golden books of history and have brought great honour to our nation.

“You have, by your victory, reminded us that the path through which one attains victory in any endeavour must be excellent. By towing the path of hard work and determination, you broke a world record.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Post Views: 95
Tags:

Read Previous

Ex-Samsung Executive In Custody For Stealing Trade Secrets For China Factory
Read Next

N25k Saga: Hilda Baci Cries Out, Says I Spent 80 Million For Cook-A-Thon

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023