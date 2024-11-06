Peter Obi Condoles With Tinubu, Lagbaja’s Family

Share

Peter Obi, the National Leader of the Labour Party (LP) has expressed sadness over the death of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, announced the passing of Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja, Chief of the Army Staff, at age 56.

President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga who made this known stated that Lagbaja passed away on Tuesday night in Lagos after a period of illness.

Reacting to the tragic demise via a post on his verified on X handle, Obi commiserated with the government of Nigeria and the Nigerian Army over the painful loss, adding that the death of Lagbaja has created a huge vacuum in his family and the nation at large.

The former Ananmbra State Governor prayed that God would grant the family of the deceased, the military and the government the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I have just read the official announcement of the unfortunate death of Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja.

“On behalf of my family and the Obidient family, I sincerely condole with the entire Lagbaja family, the Government of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Army over this painful loss, which has indeed created a big vacuum in his family and our dear nation.

“May God Almighty, who called him home at this time, forgive his sins, grant him eternal rest, and grant his family, Nigeria’s military, the Nigerian government, and all of us the fortitude to bear his sad and irreplaceable loss.

“May God protect and bless his family always”.

