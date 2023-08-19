Peter Obi Condole With Wizkid Over Mother’s Death

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections has taken to his X handle (previously Twitter) to react to the passing of popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid’s mother.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known by his stage name Wizkid’s mother passed away in the earlier hour of Friday, August 18 after a brief illness.

According to the singer’s close friend, Mrs Balogun passed away in the early hours of this morning, Friday, August 18, 2023. She was a pillar of support for her son’s burgeoning career and was frequently spotted cheering him on from the stands during concerts.

Whizkid’s longtime manager, Sunday Aare, also confirmed the sad news, saying, “Yes, she died this morning, at about 1.30 am”

READ ALSO;

Reacting to the development on Saturday, Peter Obi commiserated with the ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner, stressing that the death of a loved one is a very painful experience.

The former governor of Anambra State also prayed that God would grant Wizkid’s family the fortitude to bear the loss.

He wrote, “On behalf of the OBIdient family, I sincerely commiserate with Mr Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, (Wizkid), who reportedly lost his beloved mother. The death of a loved one is a very painful experience, more so for a beloved mother.

“Dear Wizkid, may God Almighty who called her home grant her eternal rest in His kingdom and grant you and your family the fortitude to bear her irreplaceable loss.”

On behalf of the OBIdient family, I sincerely commiserate with Mr Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, (Wizkid), who reportedly lost his beloved mother. The death of a loved one is a very painful experience, more so a beloved mother. — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) August 19, 2023