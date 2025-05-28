Peter Obi Condemns Killings In Taraba, Benue, Kogi

Share

Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi on Wednesday condemned the recent killings in Taraba, Benue, and Kogi states, describing the situation as a gaping wound in the soul of our nation.

The former Anambra state governor in a statement issued on his official handle, lamented what he called the senseless killings that have gripped communities in the three states in recent months, claiming the lives of children, women, and even religious leaders.

He criticised the government’s response to the crisis, stating that the bloodshed has continued largely unchecked while affected communities are left to suffer in silence. He warned against the indifference to the plight of the victims and stressed that the nation must not lose its sense of humanity.

Obi reiterated that the protection of lives and property is the primary responsibility of the national government, warning that repeated failure in this regard raises serious questions about the direction the country is heading.

While expressing solidarity with the people of Taraba, Benue, and Kogi, Obi said he shared in their grief and pain but insisted that silence in the face of such horror amounted to complicity.

“What we are witnessing is not merely violence. It is a failure of leadership and a gaping wound in the soul of our nation.

“The bloodshed is staggering, yet the response remains weak and muted. As homes are destroyed and communities torn apart, we risk normalising the unacceptable: mass killings, displacement, and the collapse of law and order.

“These are not mere statistics, they are our fellow Nigerians. Each life lost is a tragedy that must not be ignored.

“When this duty is repeatedly ignored, when innocent citizens are butchered and nothing changes, we must ask ourselves: What kind of nation are we building? What future are we promising our children? “We need urgent action, not rhetoric. We need justice, not excuses. We as leaders must value human life and will defend it with everything we have. “Nigeria cannot continue like this. This is not the Nigeria we deserve. We must end this bloodshed. We must reclaim our humanity.” he said.

