Obi Condemns Killing Of 30 Civilians In Imo

….LP presidential candidate calls for urgent steps to halt rising insecurity across Nigeria

Following the killings of no fewer than 30 civilians in Imo State by unknown gunmen, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has strongly condemned the attack.

Speaking in a strongly worded statement issued via his verified X handle on Saturday, Obi criticised the government for failing to protect lives and for failing to address rising insecurity, saying it has allowed violence to fester unchecked.

Calling the attack a barbaric escalation of Nigeria’s security crisis, the economic expert expressed his outrage and sorrow.

According to him, the country now faces “an embarrassing level of barbarism” and urged leaders at all levels to act decisively.

“Gunmen murdered about 30 people in Imo State. This senseless killing adds to a disturbing pattern of violence that defines life in Nigeria today,” Obi wrote. “We cannot build a humane society while we continue to desecrate human life without provocation.

“Violent killings, horror, and fear now shape our daily reality,” he said. “We must not allow this to become our norm. The government must prioritise the safety of its people and restore law and order.”

He urged federal and state authorities to treat the Imo attack as a wake-up call and to immediately implement stronger security measures.

Obi demanded a full investigation into the attack and stressed the importance of arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators. He warned that continued inaction would further erode citizens’ trust in government institutions.

“Nigerians cannot keep living in fear,” he said. “Insecurity not only threatens human life but also undermines economic growth and national unity.”

He extended condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the peaceful repose of their souls.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the grieving families. May God grant them strength and grant the departed eternal rest.”

The Imo massacre follows a string of violent attacks across Nigeria, including similar incidents in Benue, Zamfara, and Kaduna states.

Experts and civil society groups have repeatedly called on the government to overhaul its security architecture and invest in intelligence-led policing.

